DTI Set to Boost Grocery Discounts for Seniors, PWDs to P125 Weekly by March 25

As part of a significant move to uplift the living standards of senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Energy (DOE), announced an increase in grocery discounts. Starting March 25, eligible individuals will enjoy a P125 weekly discount on essential goods, marking a significant increase from the previous P65 cap.

Expanding Support in Times of Need

DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating it aims to provide additional welfare to seniors and PWDs for items not covered by the existing 20 percent discount. In an era of rising inflation, this move is welcomed by many, including 61-year-old Rona Castro, who expressed relief at the news, highlighting the financial struggles faced by many seniors who rely on support from their families. The National Council on Disability Affairs also supported the increase, noting the financial strain on families with PWD members due to additional costs such as medications and therapy sessions.

Eligibility and Implementation

To avail of the increased discount, customers must purchase at least four different items from an approved list, ensuring that the benefit is used for personal needs. The DTI has included both locally produced and some imported goods under this scheme, with a focus on essential commodities like bread, meats, vegetables, and dairy products. However, imported specialty rice is excluded. DTI Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles highlighted the monitoring measures in place to prevent abuse of this privilege, including a stipulation that authorization letters for purchasing on behalf of eligible seniors and PWDs are valid for only seven days.

Challenges and Concerns

The Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association raised concerns about the financial burden on retailers, fearing that the increased discount could lead to higher prices for consumers. Association president Steven Cua expressed disappointment at the lack of measures to address these concerns, hinting at a potential need for legislative action to make the discount a tax-deductible or a tax credit. Despite these challenges, the DTI remains optimistic, pointing out that Barangay Micro Business Enterprises and small farmers cooperatives are not required to comply with the discount policy as they typically offer lower prices.

The move to increase the grocery discount for senior citizens and PWDs is a testament to the government's commitment to supporting its vulnerable populations. While challenges remain, particularly concerning the impact on retailers, this initiative promises to provide much-needed relief to many, fostering a more inclusive and supportive society.