DSS Urges Civility and Rule of Law Ahead of Nigeria's 2024 Elections

In the face of forthcoming re-run and bye-elections in Nigeria in 2024, the Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a plea for civility and adherence to the rule of law. This call, spearheaded by the DSS's Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya, underscores the need for all parties to maintain order and comply with the electoral act and procedures.

Maintaining National Stability During Elections

The DSS has stressed the significance of national security, urging participants and political parties to demonstrate good conduct during and after the electoral process. Dr. Afunanya's statement highlights the importance of prioritizing the peace and stability of the country above personal or group interests. The call extends to public commentators, media outlets, civil society, and community-based organizations, encouraging them to steer clear of actions that could incite division or propagate false narratives.

Warning Against Subversive Activities

The DSS's statement takes a firm stance against subversive activities, warning that such actions will not be tolerated, regardless of the perpetrators' positions. This stern warning underscores the DSS's commitment to enforcing the law and maintaining order, demonstrating a firm resolve to tackle any threats to national stability head-on.

The DSS has pledged to work closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), other security and law enforcement agencies, and key stakeholders to ensure a smooth, secure electoral process.