DRI Criticizes Georgian Government's Inaction on Parliamentary Oversight of Security Sector

In a scathing critique, the Democracy Research Institute (DRI) has lambasted the Georgian government's action plan, accusing it of falling short in fully addressing parliamentary oversight of the security sector. This is a crucial requirement set by the European Commission for EU accession negotiations.

Government's Inaction Highlighted

The DRI's report underscores the government's failure to fully staff the Group of Trust, which is responsible for overseeing classified defense and security activities. The ruling party has been criticized for not allowing the parliamentary opposition to elect the fifth member of this group.

The government's pledge to add an opposition member to the Group of Trust has been deemed insufficient due to the lengthy process of clearing the nominee for access to state secrets.

Calls for Legislative Changes

The DRI has recommended implementing necessary legislative changes to improve oversight of the security sector. Frustration has been expressed over their recommendations not being considered by the working group established within the Committee on Defense and Security.

Despite the Georgian Parliament Speaker's meeting with the Assistant Administrator of USAID to discuss cooperation and the implementation of the nine priorities set out by the European Commission for opening EU accession talks, the DRI's concerns remain unaddressed.

Opposition Party Boycott Condemned

David Matikashvili, the First Deputy Chair of the Legal Issues Committee of the Georgian Parliament, has stated that fulfilling the nine conditions set by the European Commission for opening EU accession talks is the Georgian government's priority. He criticized the Lelo opposition party for boycotting the process and claimed that the inaction of other domestic political groups does not hinder the implementation of recommendations.

The ruling Georgian Dream party is actively working towards this goal and welcomes positive steps from opposition parties.

Despite the government's plan of measures including improving parliamentary oversight, especially in the security sector, as one of the nine steps defined by the European Commission for EU candidacy, the DRI's criticism highlights a significant gap between policy and practice.

Update: As of February 12, 2024, the Georgian government is yet to respond to the DRI's report and recommendations.