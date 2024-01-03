en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results

On December 15, 2023, the Group of Experts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) presented their midterm report, document S/2023/990, to the President of the Security Council. This document, which is publicly accessible on the Committee’s dedicated website, contains a variety of observations and recommendations related to sanctions and expert reports for the DRC.

Enhancing Supply Chain Regulation

In paragraph 103(e), the Group of Experts specifically calls on the DRC government to work closely with nations that serve as transit routes and end destinations for minerals from Rubaya. This collaboration aims to align these supply chains with the due diligence guidelines established by the Group, as outlined in paragraphs 60-65 of the report.

This guidance is part of a larger initiative to oversee and control the extraction and trade of minerals within the DRC, an issue of global concern due to factors such as illicit mining, the financing of armed conflict, and human rights abuses in the mining sector.

Transition of Peacekeeping Forces

Simultaneously, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the DRC is concluding after two decades. It will be succeeded by troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), led by the South African military. The SADC mission, dubbed SAMIDRC, is expected to replace the East African Community Regional Force and assist national security forces in combating rebel groups, particularly the M23 rebels, in the eastern DRC.

The South African National Defence Force, while leading the SADC intervention force, faces challenges such as being overstretched and under-resourced. The force is grappling with shortages in personnel and aging reserve forces, as well as a lack of proper air cover, transport, and operational capabilities. The new force’s success in fulfilling its mandate depends on overcoming these challenges.

Election Results and International Relations

Meanwhile, the DRC’s Independent National Election Commission (CENI) has announced incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi as the victor of the December 20 election with 72 percent of the vote. Two other presidential candidates, former energy executive Martin Fayulu and Nobel Peace Prize-winning gynecologist Denis Mukwege, have decided not to challenge the result legally. The Constitutional Court has until January 10 to receive and examine any complaints and illegalities.

In other regional news, the leader of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, has agreed to lease over 12 miles of sea access to the Ethiopian Navy for 50 years. In Sudan, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) expressed their willingness to negotiate an immediate ceasefire with the army.

0
Africa Conflict & Defence Politics
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
5 mins ago
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
Joe Aribo, the 27-year-old midfield maestro for the Saints, is set to make his mark at the Africa Cup of Nations, representing Nigeria. The midfielder, who already boasts 23 international caps, has been named in a formidable 25-man squad, which includes standout players like Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey. The Road to Glory
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
Gabon Set to Acquire Assala Oil Company in Strategic Boost to National Revenue
52 mins ago
Gabon Set to Acquire Assala Oil Company in Strategic Boost to National Revenue
Burkina Faso Government Criticizes ECOWAS's Concerns Over Security Situation
53 mins ago
Burkina Faso Government Criticizes ECOWAS's Concerns Over Security Situation
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
35 mins ago
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
46 mins ago
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
Paris Saint-Germain Triumphs in French Champions Trophy, Key Players Set for National Duties
49 mins ago
Paris Saint-Germain Triumphs in French Champions Trophy, Key Players Set for National Duties
Latest Headlines
World News
Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch
54 seconds
Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch
Tyleik Williams Announces Return to Ohio State for 2024 Season
57 seconds
Tyleik Williams Announces Return to Ohio State for 2024 Season
New Balance Expands GORE-TEX 2002R Sneakers Lineup: A Fusion of Style and Comfort
1 min
New Balance Expands GORE-TEX 2002R Sneakers Lineup: A Fusion of Style and Comfort
Weighing the Pros and Cons of Multi-CDN Strategies for Large-scale Live Streaming
1 min
Weighing the Pros and Cons of Multi-CDN Strategies for Large-scale Live Streaming
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
2 mins
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
3 mins
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
3 mins
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
3 mins
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
3 mins
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
51 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app