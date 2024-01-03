DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results

On December 15, 2023, the Group of Experts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) presented their midterm report, document S/2023/990, to the President of the Security Council. This document, which is publicly accessible on the Committee’s dedicated website, contains a variety of observations and recommendations related to sanctions and expert reports for the DRC.

Enhancing Supply Chain Regulation

In paragraph 103(e), the Group of Experts specifically calls on the DRC government to work closely with nations that serve as transit routes and end destinations for minerals from Rubaya. This collaboration aims to align these supply chains with the due diligence guidelines established by the Group, as outlined in paragraphs 60-65 of the report.

This guidance is part of a larger initiative to oversee and control the extraction and trade of minerals within the DRC, an issue of global concern due to factors such as illicit mining, the financing of armed conflict, and human rights abuses in the mining sector.

Transition of Peacekeeping Forces

Simultaneously, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the DRC is concluding after two decades. It will be succeeded by troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), led by the South African military. The SADC mission, dubbed SAMIDRC, is expected to replace the East African Community Regional Force and assist national security forces in combating rebel groups, particularly the M23 rebels, in the eastern DRC.

The South African National Defence Force, while leading the SADC intervention force, faces challenges such as being overstretched and under-resourced. The force is grappling with shortages in personnel and aging reserve forces, as well as a lack of proper air cover, transport, and operational capabilities. The new force’s success in fulfilling its mandate depends on overcoming these challenges.

Election Results and International Relations

Meanwhile, the DRC’s Independent National Election Commission (CENI) has announced incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi as the victor of the December 20 election with 72 percent of the vote. Two other presidential candidates, former energy executive Martin Fayulu and Nobel Peace Prize-winning gynecologist Denis Mukwege, have decided not to challenge the result legally. The Constitutional Court has until January 10 to receive and examine any complaints and illegalities.

In other regional news, the leader of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, has agreed to lease over 12 miles of sea access to the Ethiopian Navy for 50 years. In Sudan, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) expressed their willingness to negotiate an immediate ceasefire with the army.