Dramatic Turn in Taiwan’s Politics: KMT Candidate Resigns On-Air, Pledges Public Housing Project

Amidst the heated atmosphere of Taiwanese politics, Kuomintang (KMT) vice presidential candidate Jaw Shau-kong made a bold move during the first and only televised vice presidential debate, preceding the January 13th election. Shau-kong announced his resignation from multiple executive roles at the Broadcasting Corporation of China, signing his letter of resignation live on television. This pivotal moment marked his departure as chairman, general manager, and board member.

Commitment to the Vice Presidential Role

In an act of dedication towards his political aspirations, Jaw Shau-kong pledged that, if elected, he would forgo a salary for his role as vice president. The focus of his campaign is clear – public service over personal gain. His commitment to the people of Taiwan extends beyond mere promises, as evidenced by his dramatic resignation, which was broadcasted live on Taiwanese public broadcasting service PTS.

Proposed Reformation of Vice Presidential Residence

Further emphasizing his dedication to the youth of Taiwan, Jaw proposed a radical idea – converting the vice presidential official residence into a public housing project. Described as large and well-located, the residence has the potential to house 10-20 young individuals. The allocation of these apartments would be done via a lottery system, providing equal opportunities for all. Moreover, Jaw offered to cover the water and electricity expenses for the occupants, underlining his commitment to the younger generation.

Political Landscape in Taiwan

The debate, which saw participation from candidates representing KMT, Taiwan People’s Party, and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, was a significant event in the run-up to the election. Cross-strait issues, foreign investment, and concerns about an aging population were hot topics of discussion. The KMT nominee criticized the DPP’s record and proposed repurposing the vice presidential mansion into housing for young people if elected. The DPP nominee defended the government’s record, while the TPP nominee presented herself as an alternative to the two major parties. The ability to address economic issues such as stagnant wages, exorbitant house prices, and labor shortage is seen as crucial for candidates to gain voter support.