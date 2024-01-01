en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Dramatic Turn in Taiwan’s Politics: KMT Candidate Resigns On-Air, Pledges Public Housing Project

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:35 am EST
Dramatic Turn in Taiwan’s Politics: KMT Candidate Resigns On-Air, Pledges Public Housing Project

Amidst the heated atmosphere of Taiwanese politics, Kuomintang (KMT) vice presidential candidate Jaw Shau-kong made a bold move during the first and only televised vice presidential debate, preceding the January 13th election. Shau-kong announced his resignation from multiple executive roles at the Broadcasting Corporation of China, signing his letter of resignation live on television. This pivotal moment marked his departure as chairman, general manager, and board member.

Commitment to the Vice Presidential Role

In an act of dedication towards his political aspirations, Jaw Shau-kong pledged that, if elected, he would forgo a salary for his role as vice president. The focus of his campaign is clear – public service over personal gain. His commitment to the people of Taiwan extends beyond mere promises, as evidenced by his dramatic resignation, which was broadcasted live on Taiwanese public broadcasting service PTS.

Proposed Reformation of Vice Presidential Residence

Further emphasizing his dedication to the youth of Taiwan, Jaw proposed a radical idea – converting the vice presidential official residence into a public housing project. Described as large and well-located, the residence has the potential to house 10-20 young individuals. The allocation of these apartments would be done via a lottery system, providing equal opportunities for all. Moreover, Jaw offered to cover the water and electricity expenses for the occupants, underlining his commitment to the younger generation.

Political Landscape in Taiwan

The debate, which saw participation from candidates representing KMT, Taiwan People’s Party, and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, was a significant event in the run-up to the election. Cross-strait issues, foreign investment, and concerns about an aging population were hot topics of discussion. The KMT nominee criticized the DPP’s record and proposed repurposing the vice presidential mansion into housing for young people if elected. The DPP nominee defended the government’s record, while the TPP nominee presented herself as an alternative to the two major parties. The ability to address economic issues such as stagnant wages, exorbitant house prices, and labor shortage is seen as crucial for candidates to gain voter support.

0
Elections Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Intensity Ramps Up in Iowa Republican Presidential Primary: Trump Leads as Caucus Looms

By Mazhar Abbas

Bongo-Chapchha's Electoral Landscape: A Close Look at Voter Demographics

By BNN Correspondents

Bhagwant Mann's 'Ek Thi Congress' Remark Stirs Political Waters

By Rafia Tasleem

Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes

By Salman Akhtar

Ballot Positions Finalized for Cambodia's Senate Elections; Nigeria Ge ...
@Asia · 1 hour
Ballot Positions Finalized for Cambodia's Senate Elections; Nigeria Ge ...
heart comment 0
Imran Khan and PTI Barred from Upcoming Legislative Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Imran Khan and PTI Barred from Upcoming Legislative Elections
Sadiq Khan Warns of Potential Hard-Right Wave in 2024 Elections

By Bijay Laxmi

Sadiq Khan Warns of Potential Hard-Right Wave in 2024 Elections
Governor Aiyedatiwa Calls for Peaceful Conduct in Ondo Election, Outlines Policy Priorities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Governor Aiyedatiwa Calls for Peaceful Conduct in Ondo Election, Outlines Policy Priorities
DeSantis Doubles Down on Iowa Campaigning Ahead of Key Republican Caucus

By Bijay Laxmi

DeSantis Doubles Down on Iowa Campaigning Ahead of Key Republican Caucus
Latest Headlines
World News
Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Mother with Porsche on Her Birthday
40 seconds
Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Mother with Porsche on Her Birthday
North London's Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders
5 mins
North London's Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
5 mins
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
From Sydney to Denmark: Australia's Princess Mary to Become Queen
6 mins
From Sydney to Denmark: Australia's Princess Mary to Become Queen
Zambia's Economic Transition: President Hichilema Acknowledges Challenges, Highlighting National Resilience
8 mins
Zambia's Economic Transition: President Hichilema Acknowledges Challenges, Highlighting National Resilience
Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway
9 mins
Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway
Istanbul Protesters Rally in Solidarity with Gaza Against US Support for Israel
9 mins
Istanbul Protesters Rally in Solidarity with Gaza Against US Support for Israel
Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future
9 mins
Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future
Nigeria's 2024 Budget Hike: A Wave of Criticism and Calls for Accountability
9 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget Hike: A Wave of Criticism and Calls for Accountability
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
23 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
30 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
4 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app