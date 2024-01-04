Draft Decree Outlines Conduct Expectations for Senior Government Officials

In a recent move that underlines a proactive approach towards instilling values in senior government officials, a draft decree has been initiated by the home affairs ministry. The decree stipulates comprehensive behaviour expectations for high-ranking government personnel, including deputy ministers and department deputy directors.

Essence of the Decree

The decree emphasizes the importance of political ideology, morals, discipline, competence, health, and experience for government officials. It seeks to root out any personal ambitions that could potentially override the interests of the government, country, and public. The decree urges the officials to lead a modest life, shunning desires for fame and power, and to prevent any misuse of their position for personal gain.

Expectations and Responsibilities

The draft further outlines that deputy ministers and their equivalents should strive to be objective and thoroughly informed about public administration and laws. They are expected to be capable of strategic planning, be adept at problem-solving, and effectively coordinate between different units and entities. This approach aims to create an efficient and corruption-free government machinery that prioritizes the well-being and interests of the public.

Initiation and Review

The draft was initiated in 2020, and is currently being reviewed for inputs from various government agencies. The review process ensures that the decree is comprehensive and considers all aspects of government functioning. The finalization of the draft will mark a new chapter in the way government officials are expected to conduct themselves, setting a high standard for public service.