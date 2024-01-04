en English
Politics

Draft Decree Outlines Conduct Expectations for Senior Government Officials

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
In a recent move that underlines a proactive approach towards instilling values in senior government officials, a draft decree has been initiated by the home affairs ministry. The decree stipulates comprehensive behaviour expectations for high-ranking government personnel, including deputy ministers and department deputy directors.

Essence of the Decree

The decree emphasizes the importance of political ideology, morals, discipline, competence, health, and experience for government officials. It seeks to root out any personal ambitions that could potentially override the interests of the government, country, and public. The decree urges the officials to lead a modest life, shunning desires for fame and power, and to prevent any misuse of their position for personal gain.

Expectations and Responsibilities

The draft further outlines that deputy ministers and their equivalents should strive to be objective and thoroughly informed about public administration and laws. They are expected to be capable of strategic planning, be adept at problem-solving, and effectively coordinate between different units and entities. This approach aims to create an efficient and corruption-free government machinery that prioritizes the well-being and interests of the public.

Initiation and Review

The draft was initiated in 2020, and is currently being reviewed for inputs from various government agencies. The review process ensures that the decree is comprehensive and considers all aspects of government functioning. The finalization of the draft will mark a new chapter in the way government officials are expected to conduct themselves, setting a high standard for public service.

Politics Vietnam
With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

