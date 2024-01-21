Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum: Unanimously Re-elected for a Third Term

In a triumphant victory, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has been re-elected to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as their parliamentary candidate for the third consecutive time. This unanimous decision was cemented by the delegates of the NPP in the Bosomtwe Constituency during an extraordinary delegate's conference held at Jachie in the Ashanti region.

Unanimous Support and Re-election

The conference, overseen by Mrs Ernestina Owusu-Banahene of the Electoral Commission (EC), saw the participation of over a thousand delegates. Each delegate voiced their unwavering support for Dr. Adutwum, highlighting his dedication and commitment to the development of the Bosomtwe Constituency. The absence of any opposition underlines the unwavering confidence the party and its delegates have in Dr. Adutwum's leadership.

Commitment to Constituency and Vision for the Future

Upon his re-election, Dr. Adutwum took the opportunity to thank the delegates for their trust. He reiterated his commitment to ongoing projects within the constituency, particularly focusing on infrastructural development, including roads and schools. He spoke passionately about his vision for an equitable distribution of resources and the paramount importance of this for the continued growth and development of the Bosomtwe Constituency.

Ahead of the 2024 General Election

Dr. Adutwum also called for continued support for the NPP in the 2024 general election. This demonstrates his belief in the party's ability to bring about positive change and progress for Ghana. The Ashanti Regional Secretary of NPP, Adom Appiah, echoed Dr. Adutwum's sentiments, urging members to contribute to the party's victory in the December elections. The conference was attended by various party executives, area coordinators, polling station executives, and founding members, all of whom hailed the unity within the constituency and celebrated Dr. Adutwum's re-election.