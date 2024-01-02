en English
Israel

Dr. Walter L. Hixson’s Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Dr. Walter L. Hixson, a distinguished historian and former professor at the University of Akron, delivered an incisive analysis of the Israeli lobby in the United States on October 10, 2023. Hixson’s argument posits that the Israeli lobby is the most formidable foreign lobby in the annals of American history, a significant claim considering the influence of foreign lobbies on American foreign policies over the years.

A Shared Settler Colonial Past

Hixson’s analysis is not born out of thin air; it is a product of meticulous research that identifies parallels between the United States and Israel as settler colonial nations. This shared characterization, according to Hixson, has fostered a unique relationship between the two countries. It has been instrumental in shaping the US’s stance towards Israel and its approach to the contentious Palestinian territories.

A Storied Academic Career

Hixson’s academic journey spans four decades, a period during which he held notable positions such as the department chair at the University of Akron and the president of the American Association of University Professors chapter. Even after his retirement in 2020, Hixson’s intellectual rigor has shown no signs of abating. He has continued to contribute to the field as a columnist and editor for the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs since 2019.

Award-winning Scholar

A recipient of two Fulbright teaching awards, Hixson has taught at some of the world’s most esteemed institutions. His extensive body of work includes examinations of American foreign policy, settler colonialism, and the Cold War. His most recent publications, such as ‘Architects of Repression’ and ‘Israel’s Armor’, focus on the Middle East, specifically the Israel-Palestine conflict. These works analyze the impact of the Israel lobby on US foreign policy in the region.

Israel Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

