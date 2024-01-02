Dr. Walter L. Hixson’s Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States

Dr. Walter L. Hixson, a distinguished historian and former professor at the University of Akron, delivered an incisive analysis of the Israeli lobby in the United States on October 10, 2023. Hixson’s argument posits that the Israeli lobby is the most formidable foreign lobby in the annals of American history, a significant claim considering the influence of foreign lobbies on American foreign policies over the years.

A Shared Settler Colonial Past

Hixson’s analysis is not born out of thin air; it is a product of meticulous research that identifies parallels between the United States and Israel as settler colonial nations. This shared characterization, according to Hixson, has fostered a unique relationship between the two countries. It has been instrumental in shaping the US’s stance towards Israel and its approach to the contentious Palestinian territories.

A Storied Academic Career

Hixson’s academic journey spans four decades, a period during which he held notable positions such as the department chair at the University of Akron and the president of the American Association of University Professors chapter. Even after his retirement in 2020, Hixson’s intellectual rigor has shown no signs of abating. He has continued to contribute to the field as a columnist and editor for the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs since 2019.

Award-winning Scholar

A recipient of two Fulbright teaching awards, Hixson has taught at some of the world’s most esteemed institutions. His extensive body of work includes examinations of American foreign policy, settler colonialism, and the Cold War. His most recent publications, such as ‘Architects of Repression’ and ‘Israel’s Armor’, focus on the Middle East, specifically the Israel-Palestine conflict. These works analyze the impact of the Israel lobby on US foreign policy in the region.