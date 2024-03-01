Dr. Suneetha Narreddy Demands Justice for Father YS Vivekananda Reddy's Murder, Criticizes Investigation Delays

At a recent press conference in New Delhi, Dr. Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy, voiced her frustration over the prolonged investigation into her father's sensational murder case. Highlighting the obstacles faced during the inquiry, including intimidation of witnesses and CBI officers, she called for a swift trial and urged public support for justice.

Chronicle of a Legal Battle

Since the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy on March 15, 2019, just before the general elections, his daughter Suneetha has been at the forefront, fighting for justice. Despite the Supreme Court's intervention leading to a CBI investigation and the transfer of the case trial to Telangana, Suneetha points out the significant delays and hindrances in the process, accusing powerful individuals of obstructing justice. The chargesheet, filed last May, has yet to see the commencement of the trial, with Suneetha calling attention to the need for further investigation into the broader conspiracy behind her father's murder.

Political Undertones and Public Appeal

Dr. Suneetha's legal struggle has also taken a political turn, as she criticizes parties supporting 'murder and betrayal politics' and appeals to the electorate's conscience. She has openly urged the public not to vote for such parties, including her brother Jagan's YSR Congress Party. Furthermore, she has sought support from various political entities in the state, hinting at a possible political debut to fight against the perpetrators of her father's murder from her home district, YSR Kadapa.

Response and Resistance

The investigation's progression has been met with skepticism and controversy, with YSR Congress spokesman Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy suggesting potential involvement of Sunitha's family members in the murder. Despite these accusations and the complex web of political and familial ties, Suneetha remains steadfast in her quest for justice, highlighting the investigation's slow pace and accusing the AP chief minister of shielding the accused.

As the case continues to unfold with more twists and turns, the public's intrigue and support for Suneetha's cause grow. Her unwavering determination to see the trial through and her appeals for public and political backing underscore the broader implications of this high-profile murder case on justice, politics, and governance in the state. With the trial yet to begin, the quest for closure and accountability in YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case remains a poignant reminder of the challenges faced in combating corruption and ensuring justice within the political landscape of India.