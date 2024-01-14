Dr. Solomon Matsa Gears Up for Kwekwe Ward 10 By-Election

As the sun rises over the Midlands province of Zimbabwe, the political landscape is set to change with the upcoming by-elections. In the heart of this change is Kwekwe’s Ward 10, where Dr. Solomon Matsa, candidate from the ruling Zanu PF party, is actively preparing for the political showdown scheduled for February 3. The by-elections have emerged as an opportunity for the people to elect their representative, following the recall of former councillor and Kwekwe Mayor Dr. Henry Madzorera from the opposition CCC party.

Stepping Into the Political Arena Once More

Dr. Matsa, a familiar face in the political landscape of Kwekwe, has previously contested for the Ward 10 seat. This time around, he’s leaving no stone unturned to ensure his victory. From conducting a door-to-door campaign to engaging with over 4,000 registered voters in the area, his campaign strategy is dynamic and people-centric. It is his belief that being present at the grassroots level and understanding the community’s concerns will lead to effective governance.

Building Bridges Through Dialogue and Empowerment

As part of his campaign, Dr. Matsa is also visiting churches and market areas to lend an ear to community issues and propose viable solutions. His campaign is not just about winning an election; it’s about creating a lasting impact on the community. A centerpiece of his strategy is the focus on empowerment projects for youths and women. By fostering development and supporting new businesses, Dr. Matsa aims to inject a new lease of life into the community.

Urging for Peace Amidst Political Tensions

While the political temperature continues to rise, Dr. Matsa is urging his supporters to maintain peace during the election. Despite provocations from the opposition, he emphasizes the importance of a peaceful election to ensure the democratic process is not disrupted. He also didn’t mince words when criticizing the CCC councilors for poor service delivery and unclean living conditions in the community, promising better governance under his leadership.

The upcoming by-elections in the Midlands province, including contests for Gweru Ward 11, Kwekwe’s Ward 5, and other constituencies, are set to be a litmus test for the political parties. With candidates like Dr. Matsa stepping up to the plate, the people of Kwekwe and beyond are hopeful for a future where their voices are heard, and their needs are met.