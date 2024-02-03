Dr. Saveera Parkash: First Hindu Woman To Contest General Elections in Pakistan

In a historic turn of events, Dr. Saveera Parkash, a Hindu woman from Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has announced her candidacy in the upcoming general elections. She is the first person from the minority Hindu community to contest on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket. With a background in medicine and currently preparing for the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams, Dr. Saveera intends to use her platform to foster improved relations between Pakistan and India, champion women's rights, and address pressing issues in her district.

A Historic Candidacy

Dr. Saveera's candidacy is a groundbreaking move for the province, known for its conservative nature. She has received a warm welcome and widespread support, including from the Muslim community, indicating a significant shift towards inclusivity in the region. Born in 1998 in the village of Dagar, Dr. Saveera completed her education in medicine from Abbottabad and has always been a supporter of the PPP, a political stance that runs in her family for over 37 years.

Addressing Core Issues

Once elected, Dr. Saveera aims to address the lack of health facilities and educational awareness in her district. She is committed to promoting education, health, and addressing environmental pollution. A strong advocate for women's rights, she is also determined to ensure opportunities for advancement for women. Furthermore, she aims to be an accessible representative for the Hindu community in both Pakistan and India.

Political Support

PPP leaders, as well as leaders from other parties like the Awami National League, have expressed support for her candidacy. This highlights the PPP's commitment to non-discrimination against women and minorities. Dr. Saveera's candidacy, backed by her determination and support from the community, signifies a potential shift in political dynamics in the region.