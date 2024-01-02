en English
International Affairs

Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on ‘K-forces’: A Shift in India’s Foreign Policy

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, provided an insightful statement about the ‘K-forces’, potentially referring to militant or separatist groups. His commentary, making headlines across the nation, is a significant development in the narrative of India’s foreign policy, especially with respect to Canada and its Khalistani separatist activities. This development comes amid a complex geopolitical landscape and sets the stage for a potentially impactful shift in international relations.

Shaping the Global Discourse

Dr. Jaishankar clarified that the G20 summit in New Delhi had no connection to the Khalistani issue in Canada. He expressed concern about the space Canadian politics has provided to Khalistani forces, which indulges in activities that adversely impact the bilateral relations between India and Canada. These comments come at a time when diplomatic relations between the two nations are strained due to a vocal pro-Khalistan lobby in Canada.

Dealing with Cross-Border Terrorism

Further solidifying India’s stance against terrorism, Dr. Jaishankar rejected Pakistan’s policy of using cross-border terrorism to compel India into dialogue. He reaffirmed India’s stance on not engaging with Pakistan on terms that validate terrorism as a legitimate tool for negotiations. The minister highlighted the need for a terrorism-free environment for meaningful dialogue with Pakistan.

Concerns over Khalistani Forces in Canada

Dr. Jaishankar expressed concerns about the indulgence of Khalistani forces in Canadian politics. He emphasized that these forces have been given considerable space, resulting in activities detrimental to the bilateral relationship between India and Canada. The minister made it clear that such actions are neither in India’s nor Canada’s interest. The nature of the impact of these Khalistani forces on the relationship between the two nations and the potential future implications are now the subjects of global discourse.

International Affairs Politics Terrorism
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

