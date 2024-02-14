Dr. Rashad Johns Assumes CEO Role, Prioritizing Racial Justice

In a significant shift for an influential organization, Dr. Rashad Johns is stepping up to the role of CEO and Board Chair, succeeding Sharon J. Lettman-Hicks. The transition, set to take place on this Valentine's Day of 2024, marks a new chapter in the organization's history.

Dr. Johns, who currently serves as executive director, will expand his responsibilities following Lettman-Hicks' commendable tenure since 2009. During her time at the helm, Lettman-Hicks successfully navigated the organization through various challenges, including a high-profile legal case in 2023. Charges of fraud against her and Andrew Gillum, former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee, were ultimately dismissed.

Lettman-Hicks expresses her full confidence in Johns' ability to lead with conviction and courage, especially in matters of racial justice, inequality, and LGBTQ+ rights. Johns has consistently demonstrated his tenacity and commitment to these causes, earning him widespread respect within the organization and beyond.

A New Board of Directors: Fresh Faces and Perspectives

Alongside Dr. Johns' appointment, the organization has announced a reshuffled board of directors. Four new members will join the table, bringing diverse backgrounds and valuable insights to the decision-making process.

The new board members include:

Darryl Moore: A seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in leadership and community development.

A seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in leadership and community development. Dr. Marcus Anthony Hunter: An esteemed scholar whose work focuses on race, inequality, and social justice.

An esteemed scholar whose work focuses on race, inequality, and social justice. Dr. Lauren Mims: A passionate advocate for education and leadership development, with a particular emphasis on empowering women and girls.

A passionate advocate for education and leadership development, with a particular emphasis on empowering women and girls. Courtney Snowden: A dedicated public servant who has consistently fought for equality and access to opportunities for all.

Change Management: Ensuring a Smooth Transition

To facilitate the transition and ensure a seamless adaptation to the new leadership, the organization will employ various change management techniques. Role-playing, team-building, and constructive feedback sessions will be organized to help individuals and groups adjust to the shifting landscape.

By fostering open communication and collaboration, the organization aims to maintain its strong foundation while embracing the fresh perspectives and ideas brought by Dr. Johns and the new board members.