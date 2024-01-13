en English
Ghana

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Renowned Ghanaian politician and founder of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has announced that he will steer clear of the 2024 presidential race. Instead, his political compass is now pointing towards the position of Chief Executive for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality. This significant shift in his political trajectory was disclosed through a Facebook post.

From Presidential Aspirant to Municipal Leader

Dr. Nduom, who has thrice vied for the presidency, has decided to concentrate his efforts and experience on local administration. His political journey has seen him wear multiple hats – from being a parliamentary candidate and minister to a presidential hopeful. His campaigns for the presidency in 2008 under the Convention’s People’s Party (CPP) and in 2012 and 2016 under the PPP banner, however, did not culminate in victory.

Local Administration: A New Focus

The decision to run for the Chief Executive’s position of the KEEA municipality reflects Dr. Nduom’s renewed focus. His vision is to harness the local administration’s capabilities to effect tangible improvements in infrastructure, create jobs, enhance education, and boost healthcare delivery. Despite his previous attempts at the presidency, his best showing was in 2012 when he emerged as the leader of the third-largest party.

Past Contributions and Future Commitments

Dr. Nduom’s contributions to Ghana’s political landscape extend beyond electoral politics. He has served as Minister of Energy and Minister for Public Sector Reform under President Agyekum Kuffour’s administration. As he gears up for the 2024 local government elections, Ghanaians wait to see how he translates his national experience and his commitment to development into transformative leadership at the municipal level.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

