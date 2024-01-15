Dr. Nasiphi Moya: A New Wave of Community-Centric Leadership in Tshwane

Dr. Nasiphi Moya, a notable figure from ActionSA, is set to take the political landscape by storm. Nominated by her party for the position of Deputy Mayor in Tshwane, Moya is eager to redefine the role, emphasizing delivery over prestige. This nomination signals a significant leap in her political career, presenting her with an opportunity to influence local governance and community development in a more profound way.

A New Approach to Leadership

Dr. Moya’s perspective on leadership is distinctively community-focused. She pledges her commitment to being involved with the people on the ground, promising direct engagement with all communities. Her approach is a breath of fresh air in the political sphere, where leaders often seem detached from the realities of their constituents. Moya’s strategy indicates a willingness to step out of conventional comfort zones and ‘get off her high heels’ to truly understand and address the needs of the people. Her promise suggests a potential paradigm shift in local leadership, one that prioritizes accessibility and responsiveness.

Shifting Focus to Infrastructure and Service Delivery

Aside from deputising, the deputy mayor role brings a unique opportunity to focus on transversal functions related to infrastructure development, repairs, and maintenance. Dr. Moya believes a coordinated approach to these areas will result in numerous benefits. She envisions a Tshwane where infrastructure and service delivery are not merely afterthoughts, but crucial cogs in the machinery of governance.

Assurances to Opposition and Citizens

Addressing opposition parties in council, Dr. Moya has underscored that the deputy mayor position is not about personal prestige but about delivery. She is committed to leveraging her potential role for the betterment of Tshwane’s communities, indicating that no community will be considered off limits. Her nomination and proposed approach hold promise for a more inclusive and efficient local government, resonating with citizens who yearn for leaders who not only talk the talk but walk the walk.