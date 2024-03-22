Dr. Kwame Afriyie Celebrated for 15 Years of Dedication to TESCON at Wiawso College

On 16th March 2024, the Tertiary Student Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party at Wiawso College of Education honored Dr. Kwame Afriyie for his unwavering support and mentorship over the past 15 years. Having served as the patron of the TESCON WATICO Chapter since its inception in 2009, Dr. Afriyie's contributions have been pivotal to the organization's growth and appeal among students. The celebration, held at the WATICO Campus in Sefwi Wiawso, underscored the significance of Dr. Afriyie's role in fostering a new generation of leaders within the political landscape.

Advertisment

Unwavering Support and Mentorship

Dr. Kwame Afriyie's journey with TESCON WATICO began in 2009 when the chapter was first established on the Wiawso College of Education campus. Through both financial and mentorship support, Dr. Afriyie has played a crucial role in shaping the chapter's direction and attractiveness to students. His dedication has not only facilitated TESCON's growth but has also inspired students to join and actively participate in the organization's activities.

Celebrating a Milestone

Advertisment

The 15-year celebration of TESCON WATICO was not just a testament to the organization's longevity but also a tribute to Dr. Afriyie's commitment to political mentorship at the grassroots level. The event saw the Regional TESCON Coordinator and his team present a special citation to Dr. Afriyie, acknowledging his "unwavering support to the Western North Tescon Association as a beacon of inspiration." This recognition reflects the profound impact Dr. Afriyie has had on fostering leadership and political engagement among students.

Looking Towards the Future

As TESCON WATICO looks forward, the celebration of Dr. Afriyie's contributions also marks a moment of reflection on the path ahead. With the general elections on the horizon, there is a renewed emphasis on hard work and projecting the good work of political figures like Dr. Bawumia. The event served as a rallying call for members to continue making a difference, underpinned by the legacy of dedication and commitment exemplified by Dr. Afriyie.

The recognition of Dr. Kwame Afriyie by TESCON WATICO serves as a shining example of the impact that dedicated mentorship can have on political organizations and their members. It highlights the importance of leadership, guidance, and support in nurturing the next generation of political leaders, ensuring that the spirit of constructive political engagement continues to thrive.