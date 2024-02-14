Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks: The Defense Department's Champion for Diversity and Strategist for the China Challenge

In a recent address, Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks underscored the Defense Department's emphasis on China as a significant long-term challenge. This shift in focus is primarily due to China's growing military confidence and its increasingly assertive approach in the Indo-Pacific region. With Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin facing health issues and criticism over the Afghanistan military withdrawal, Dr. Hicks is being considered as a potential replacement.

Advertisment

Hicks' Background and Expertise

Dr. Hicks brings a wealth of policy and strategy experience to the table, with a particular emphasis on climate change, health security, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues. She has held prominent positions in think tanks such as the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Council on Foreign Relations, where she honed her skills in analyzing global defense and security challenges.

New Focus: Addressing Diversity and Extremism

Advertisment

Under Dr. Hicks' leadership, the Deputy Secretary of Defense's Management Action Group (DMAG) was established. This group aims to tackle pressing issues within the Defense Department, such as diversity and extremism. By fostering an environment that promotes inclusivity and addresses extremist ideologies, the DMAG seeks to create a stronger, more unified defense force.

China as the Long-Term Challenge

Dr. Hicks' call to focus on China as a long-term challenge comes at a critical time. As China continues to expand its military capabilities and assert its dominance in the Indo-Pacific region, the need for a strategic response is more urgent than ever. By recognizing this growing threat, Dr. Hicks is positioning the Defense Department to address China's increasing confidence and aggression head-on.