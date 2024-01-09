en English
AI & ML

Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election

Renowned psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson recently engaged in a conversation with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan, discussing an array of topics, such as the forthcoming US election, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and political activism within the entertainment industry. A key concern brought to light by Dr. Peterson was the potential repercussions of AI-generated fake news on the US Presidential election.

The Threat of AI-Generated Fake News

During the discussion, Dr. Peterson underscored the peril of a well-timed fake video featuring President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump engaging in reprehensible actions. If released shortly before the election, such a video could significantly skew voters’ perceptions and decisions. He emphasized that the era of advanced technology greatly amplifies the negative consequences of moral lapses like intentional ignorance, moral posturing, lying, or evading the truth.

US Elections and the Role of AI

As 2024 approaches, the United States prepares for a pivotal Presidential election. The rapid evolution of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, DALL E, and Stable Diffusion adds an extra layer of complexity. Dr. Peterson accentuated the impact of AI-generated fake news on elections, including the creation of deepfakes and AI voice clones to manipulate public opinion and potentially damage the credibility of candidates.

Regulations and Solutions

The conversation also touched on the lack of comprehensive regulations for AI use in the US and ongoing efforts by lawmakers to address political deepfakes. It highlighted federal and state efforts to regulate AI in political advertisements, including bills introduced by U.S. Representative Yvette Clarke and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. The laws in California, Florida, Illinois, and Kentucky related to AI use in political advertising were also discussed.

Furthermore, McAfee’s Project Mockingbird was introduced as a solution to detect AI-generated deepfakes using audio to perpetrate scams and manipulate public perception. With an accuracy rate of over 90%, it aims to shield consumers from cybercriminals who exploit manipulated audio and video, facilitating consumers to discern authenticity in the digital realm.

Dr. Peterson concluded that individuals must become more aware of these issues and act responsibly, considering the powerful tools at their disposal.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

