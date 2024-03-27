Dr. Funmi Waheed Adekojo Breaks New Ground in Ondo Governorship Race

In a significant political development, Dr. Funmi Waheed Adekojo has become the first female aspirant to officially enter the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Ondo State. Procuring the N10m expression of interest form at the APC national secretariat, Waheed Adekojo is setting her sights on becoming the state's first female governor, challenging notable figures including the incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and others.

Breaking Barriers and Setting Precedents

Waheed Adekojo's candidacy is not just about her political ambitions but also represents a broader movement for female representation in African politics. Despite facing stiff competition from established politicians, her determination is unwavering. With a background as a mechanical engineer and a track record of empowering over 15,000 women and youths through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship, Waheed Adekojo brings a unique blend of technical expertise and grassroots connection to her campaign.

A Daunting Task Ahead

The road to the governorship is not without its challenges. Alongside the financial burden of campaign expenses, Waheed Adekojo must navigate the complex dynamics of state and party politics. Her competitors include seasoned politicians with substantial resources and political networks. However, her message of empowerment and change, coupled with her commitment to using her own resources for her campaign, resonates with many who seek a fresh approach to governance in Ondo State.

The Significance of Female Leadership

Waheed Adekojo's candidacy is a pivotal moment for female political participation in Nigeria. It challenges the status quo and encourages more women to aspire to high political office. By breaking into a traditionally male-dominated arena, she paves the way for future generations of women leaders, not only in Ondo State but across Africa. Her campaign is more than a bid for governorship; it's a statement about the capability and potential of women in leadership roles.

As Dr. Funmi Waheed Adekojo embarks on this ambitious journey, her campaign is a beacon of hope and a testament to the changing tides in African politics. Her success or failure in the primaries will not only determine her political future but also signal the readiness of the electorate and the political establishment to embrace female leadership at the highest levels of state governance.