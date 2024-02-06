Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III Installed as President and CEO of Rainbow PUSH Coalition

As the first day of Black History Month dawned, a significant event unfolded at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, was formally installed as President and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, marking a pivotal chapter in the organization's commitment to social justice. The event, attended by a sold-out audience and luminaries from various civil rights organizations, underscored the importance of unity in the fight for civil rights and social justice.

A New Leader with a Vision

Dr. Haynes, who is also the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, is renowned for his extensive background in community service and education. His installation highlighted his commitment to a national agenda addressing pressing issues such as courts, the end of affirmative action, economic justice, educational equity, and the impact of climate change on communities of color. With him at the helm, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition is set to embark on a renewed journey of advocacy and change.

Keynote Address by Reverend Al Sharpton

In a keynote address that reverberated across the hall, Reverend Al Sharpton emphasized the ongoing threats to civil rights advancements and the need for continued fighting for social justice. His words stirred the audience, reminding them of the battles fought and the ones yet to be won.

President's Inaugural Social Justice Conference

The installation ceremony was followed by the President's Inaugural Social Justice Conference, facilitated by Sound Design Studios, a Dallas-based Black-owned production company. The conference featured speakers such as Tamika Mallory, Pastor Mike McBride, and Dr. Brianna K. Parker, focusing on various social justice issues and calling for collective action. The gathering served as a reminder of the importance of unity among Black businesses, churches, organizations, and the media in the fight for civil rights and social justice.