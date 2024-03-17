Dr. Farooq Abdullah Criticizes ECI for Excluding Jammu and Kashmir from Simultaneous Polls

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah voiced his disappointment over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision not to hold Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir. Highlighting a missed opportunity for democratic engagement, Dr. Farooq and other political entities in the region see this as a setback in the pursuit of 'One Nation, One Election.'

Advertisment

Disappointment Over Election Decision

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, on Saturday, expressed his dissatisfaction with the ECI's announcement, stressing that conducting both sets of elections together would have been a significant step towards normalizing the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the demands from various political parties, including the National Conference, for simultaneous elections, the ECI's refusal has led to a sense of denial of democratic rights among the residents. Dr. Farooq alleged that this decision hints at underlying issues, quoting "Dal Mei Kuch Kala Hai" to suggest that the delay in assembly elections is intentional.

Security Concerns vs. Democratic Rights

Advertisment

The ECI, citing security concerns, stated that holding Assembly polls alongside the Lok Sabha elections was not feasible. This decision contrasts with the opinions of local political leaders who argue that if security provisions are adequate for Lok Sabha elections, they should suffice for Assembly polls as well. The disparity in the ECI's stance has sparked a debate over the balance between ensuring security and upholding democratic processes in the region.

Looking Forward

While the ECI has committed to holding Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir soon after the Lok Sabha elections, the delay continues to stir discontent among political parties and citizens alike. The absence of state Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, coupled with the recent decision against simultaneous polls, underscores the complexities of reinstating full democratic practices in Jammu and Kashmir. As stakeholders on all sides await further developments, the quest for democratic normalcy in the region remains fraught with challenges and expectations.