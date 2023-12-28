Dr. Cosmas Musumali Applauds UPND’s Getrude Imenda for Acknowledging Governance Failures

Amid the turmoil of Zambia’s political landscape, Dr. Cosmas Musumali has publicly acknowledged Getrude Imenda, Deputy Secretary General of the United Party for National Development (UPND), for her candid admission of the party’s significant failures in governing Zambia within the rule of law. Musumali’s recognition of Imenda’s honesty has echoed the sentiments of a larger Zambian populace, currently expressing dissatisfaction with the country’s political leadership.

UPND’s Struggles and Public Discontent

The UPND, under the leadership of Imenda, has been grappling with widespread public discontent. The party’s inability to govern in accordance with the rule of law has not only marred its reputation but has also incited a wave of dissatisfaction among the Zambian citizenry. This has resulted in a crisis of confidence, casting a shadow over the party’s future.

PF’s Unexpected Resilience

The former ruling party, Patriotic Front (PF), contrary to expectations, has resisted collapsing after losing power in 2021. Changes to the Constitution have played a significant role in enabling the PF to maintain control over its Members of Parliament and curtail the president’s capacity to dispense patronage. The party has also managed to retain a stable base among the electorate and within the parliament.

UPND’s Strategy to Undermine PF

The UPND has sought various ways to stifle the PF’s resurgence. This includes threats to deregister the party and issuing a notice compelling the PF to nominate a successor to former president Edgar Lungu. The UPND’s strategy is part of a larger coalition of domestic and international interest groups aiming to weaken the PF, a party perceived to lean ideologically towards China and Russia.

In this volatile political climate, it remains to be seen how Zambia’s political parties will navigate their challenges. However, the honesty of leaders like Getrude Imenda in acknowledging their party’s shortcomings provides hope for a more accountable political future in Zambia.