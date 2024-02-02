Dr. Campos-Medina Endorsed by Former Mayor Wilda Diaz in Senate Race

In a significant move in New Jersey's political landscape, Senate candidate Dr. Patricia Campos-Medina received a powerful endorsement from former Perth Amboy Mayor, Wilda Diaz. A trailblazer herself as the first Puerto Rican and Latina mayor in the state's history, Diaz underscored Campos-Medina's qualifications to represent New Jersey and her potential as a national leader on issues integral to major cities and the Latino community.

Championing the Underrepresented

Dr. Campos-Medina, known for her advocacy for working people and Latina women, takes pride in supporting Diaz's transformative work in Perth Amboy. This collaboration saw the promotion of economic redevelopment and a substantial reduction in the city's debt. With her three-decade-long experience in grassroots and union organizing, electoral campaigns, and government affairs, Campos-Medina has positioned herself as a pillar for working families. She brings her expertise in stimulating economic growth and creating opportunities for women and people of color to the forefront of her campaign.

Rooted in Personal History

As an immigrant from El Salvador, where she experienced the ravages of civil war first-hand, Campos-Medina has made her background a central part of her campaign narrative. She emphasizes the critical need to understand the impact of economic policies, job availability, war, immigration policy, and economic community investment on New Jerseyans' lives.

In a testament to her global awareness, Campos-Medina has also vocalized her support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Drawing parallels between her own experiences and the ongoing global conflicts, she demonstrates a deep understanding of the complexities of war and conflict and the importance of striving for peace.