en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State’s Political Climate Amidst New Leadership

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State’s Political Climate Amidst New Leadership

Dr. Bakita Bello, a former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, shared his perspective on the political landscape of Ondo State in a recent interview. His commentary arrives in the wake of a political crisis and the ascension of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the substantive governor. This political shake-up, according to Bello, stems from a failure to comply with constitutional procedures for power transfer, possibly exacerbated by the upcoming 2024 governorship election.

Political Crisis and the Emergence of Aiyedatiwa

Following the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Lucky Aiyedatiwa assumed the mantle of governance in Ondo State. The state, currently preparing for the 2024 governorship election, anticipates a profound impact from Aiyedatiwa’s leadership on the forthcoming electoral process.

Political Ambitions and the Call for Ideological Parties

Bello, who has refrained from running for elective posts in recent times, remains an active player in politics. He views politics as a vocation and a platform for serving humanity. Despite the tumultuous political climate in Ondo State, Bello confirmed his ongoing political aspirations. He urged political parties in Nigeria to operate based on clear ideologies, expressing concerns over the nation’s political and economic uncertainties.

Aiyedatiwa’s Promise and the Road Ahead

As the new governor, Aiyedatiwa has made several promises, including a commitment to pay all outstanding worker entitlements and recruit health workers, despite the state’s meager resources. He also pledged to promote infrastructural development, prioritize citizens’ needs, and complete all developmental projects initiated by the late Governor Akeredolu. Aiyedatiwa urged civil servants to avoid partisan politics and focus on their duties diligently as the state gears up for another governorship election.

Bello, in his commentary, anticipates an inclusive, fair, and law-abiding administration under Governor Aiyedatiwa. He called for a review of questionable policies and urged for financial scrutiny in light of alleged forgeries during Governor Akeredolu’s tenure. Bello also acknowledged the role of state elders in resolving the recent political crisis and indicated the existence of a forum for former lawmakers. In the face of political turmoil, he calls upon the leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people and ensure the sanctity of governance.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Family Dispute Over Alleged Found Cash in Nigeria Ends in Court Dismissal

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Kano State Government Seeks Support from Wealthy Citizens to Boost Education Standard

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Abductions: Over 96 Residents Kidnapped in 21 days

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Loss of a Titan: Renowned Artist Oseloka Osadebe Passes Away

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Y ...
@Africa · 2 mins
Nigeria's NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Y ...
heart comment 0
Small Business Saturday: Empowering Nigerian Entrepreneurs

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Small Business Saturday: Empowering Nigerian Entrepreneurs
Nigeria Suspends Accreditation of Degrees from Benin, Togo amid Fraud Allegations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nigeria Suspends Accreditation of Degrees from Benin, Togo amid Fraud Allegations
Prof. Olumuyiwa Babalola Appointed Vice Chancellor of Wisdom University, Africa Campus

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Prof. Olumuyiwa Babalola Appointed Vice Chancellor of Wisdom University, Africa Campus
APC Aspirant Yakubu Backs N285 Billion Allocation to Defence Ministry in Nigeria’s 2024 Budget

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

APC Aspirant Yakubu Backs N285 Billion Allocation to Defence Ministry in Nigeria's 2024 Budget
Latest Headlines
World News
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
23 seconds
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
34 seconds
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
47 seconds
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
55 seconds
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
1 min
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
1 min
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
2 mins
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
2 mins
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
Indiana's Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant
2 mins
Indiana's Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
13 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app