Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State’s Political Climate Amidst New Leadership

Dr. Bakita Bello, a former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, shared his perspective on the political landscape of Ondo State in a recent interview. His commentary arrives in the wake of a political crisis and the ascension of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the substantive governor. This political shake-up, according to Bello, stems from a failure to comply with constitutional procedures for power transfer, possibly exacerbated by the upcoming 2024 governorship election.

Political Crisis and the Emergence of Aiyedatiwa

Following the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Lucky Aiyedatiwa assumed the mantle of governance in Ondo State. The state, currently preparing for the 2024 governorship election, anticipates a profound impact from Aiyedatiwa’s leadership on the forthcoming electoral process.

Political Ambitions and the Call for Ideological Parties

Bello, who has refrained from running for elective posts in recent times, remains an active player in politics. He views politics as a vocation and a platform for serving humanity. Despite the tumultuous political climate in Ondo State, Bello confirmed his ongoing political aspirations. He urged political parties in Nigeria to operate based on clear ideologies, expressing concerns over the nation’s political and economic uncertainties.

Aiyedatiwa’s Promise and the Road Ahead

As the new governor, Aiyedatiwa has made several promises, including a commitment to pay all outstanding worker entitlements and recruit health workers, despite the state’s meager resources. He also pledged to promote infrastructural development, prioritize citizens’ needs, and complete all developmental projects initiated by the late Governor Akeredolu. Aiyedatiwa urged civil servants to avoid partisan politics and focus on their duties diligently as the state gears up for another governorship election.

Bello, in his commentary, anticipates an inclusive, fair, and law-abiding administration under Governor Aiyedatiwa. He called for a review of questionable policies and urged for financial scrutiny in light of alleged forgeries during Governor Akeredolu’s tenure. Bello also acknowledged the role of state elders in resolving the recent political crisis and indicated the existence of a forum for former lawmakers. In the face of political turmoil, he calls upon the leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people and ensure the sanctity of governance.