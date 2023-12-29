en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:47 am EST
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands

In a pivotal turn of events in South Korean politics, Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has decided to engage in a private breakfast meeting with former DP leader Lee Nak-yon. This move comes in response to Lee Nak-yon’s stern demand for Lee Jae-myung’s resignation and the establishment of a joint interim leadership committee, a crucial development on the eve of the parliamentary elections scheduled for the ensuing April.

Political Dynamics and the Ultimatum

Highlighting the intensity of the situation, former DP leader Lee Nak-yon has issued an ultimatum. He has stated his intentions to create a new political party at the dawn of the New Year if his demands are not met by the end of the current year. This potential seismic shift in the political landscape of South Korea underlines the high stakes and the urgency of the impromptu meeting between the two leaders.

Unity Amid Differences

Emphasising the need for unity and the importance of not letting down the public, Lee Jae-myung has expressed his willingness to enter into the discussion. However, he has also subtly hinted that their positions might not align. The inherent tension between the need for collaboration and potential ideological differences sets a compelling backdrop to this critical dialogue.

The Venue and Agenda

The meeting is slated to be hosted at a restaurant in central Seoul. While specific details of Lee Jae-myung’s response to the former leader’s demands remain undisclosed, he has underscored the importance of dialogue. The location and the private nature of the meeting suggest an attempt to foster a conducive environment for candid and potentially contentious discussions.

As the Democratic Party navigates through this internal crisis, the outcome of this meeting could significantly influence the political trajectory of South Korea, especially with the parliamentary elections looming on the horizon.

0
Elections Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Political Transformation for Africa

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
heart comment 0
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Pakistan International Airlines Employees to Perform Election Duties Amid Financial Crisis

By Mazhar Abbas

Pakistan International Airlines Employees to Perform Election Duties Amid Financial Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
19 seconds
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
52 seconds
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
1 min
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
2 mins
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
3 mins
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
5 mins
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
6 mins
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies
6 mins
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
6 mins
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
27 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app