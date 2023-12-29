DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls

In a move highlighting the internal dynamics of South Korea’s Democratic Party (DP), the party’s current leader, Lee Jae-myung, has confirmed an impending breakfast meeting with former leader, Lee Nak-yon. The meeting is scheduled over the upcoming weekend amidst intensifying calls from Lee Nak-yon for Lee Jae-myung’s resignation.

Resignation Demand and Joint Leadership Proposal

The rendezvous comes in the wake of a firm demand by Lee Nak-yon that Lee Jae-myung step down and agree to form a joint interim leadership committee. This is with a view to prepare for the parliamentary elections, slated for April of the forthcoming year. Lee Nak-yon has further indicated that failure to comply with this proposal by the year’s end would result in the initiation of a new political party at the outset of the new year.

The Planned Meeting

The meeting, aimed at finding common ground, is set to occur in private at a restaurant in central Seoul. Lee Jae-myung, acknowledging the necessity for unity within the party and the importance of not letting down the public, also hinted at potential differing positions between the two leaders.

Willingness to Meet

Earlier on, despite initially missing a call from Lee Jae-myung due to an ongoing interview, Lee Nak-yon expressed his readiness to engage with the DP leader. He underscored his willingness to meet without any intention of concealing any aspects of the discussion.