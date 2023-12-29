en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls

In a move highlighting the internal dynamics of South Korea’s Democratic Party (DP), the party’s current leader, Lee Jae-myung, has confirmed an impending breakfast meeting with former leader, Lee Nak-yon. The meeting is scheduled over the upcoming weekend amidst intensifying calls from Lee Nak-yon for Lee Jae-myung’s resignation.

Resignation Demand and Joint Leadership Proposal

The rendezvous comes in the wake of a firm demand by Lee Nak-yon that Lee Jae-myung step down and agree to form a joint interim leadership committee. This is with a view to prepare for the parliamentary elections, slated for April of the forthcoming year. Lee Nak-yon has further indicated that failure to comply with this proposal by the year’s end would result in the initiation of a new political party at the outset of the new year.

The Planned Meeting

The meeting, aimed at finding common ground, is set to occur in private at a restaurant in central Seoul. Lee Jae-myung, acknowledging the necessity for unity within the party and the importance of not letting down the public, also hinted at potential differing positions between the two leaders.

Willingness to Meet

Earlier on, despite initially missing a call from Lee Jae-myung due to an ongoing interview, Lee Nak-yon expressed his readiness to engage with the DP leader. He underscored his willingness to meet without any intention of concealing any aspects of the discussion.

0
Elections Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Political Transformation for Africa

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
heart comment 0
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Pakistan International Airlines Employees to Perform Election Duties Amid Financial Crisis

By Mazhar Abbas

Pakistan International Airlines Employees to Perform Election Duties Amid Financial Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
31 seconds
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
32 seconds
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
1 min
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
2 mins
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
3 mins
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
5 mins
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
6 mins
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies
6 mins
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
6 mins
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
27 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app