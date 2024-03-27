DP Gachagua Lauds President Ruto's Economic Strategies for Kenya's Stability

At a burial service in Nyahururu stadium, Laikipia County, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua praised President William Ruto for his pivotal role in stabilizing Kenya's economy. Gachagua highlighted the reduction in prices of essential commodities and the strengthening of the Kenyan shilling against the dollar as key achievements since their administration took office. Acknowledging the challenges posed by the nation's significant debt, he attributed the economic turnaround to Ruto's diligent efforts and strategic economic policies.

Economic Stabilization Measures

Under President Ruto's leadership, Kenya has seen a drop in the prices of crucial goods such as fertilizers and flour, which are vital for the country's agricultural-based economy. This reduction has been instrumental in easing the cost of living for Kenyans. Furthermore, the Kenyan shilling's improved performance against the dollar signifies growing investor confidence and a stronger economy. These achievements come amid efforts to instill financial discipline within state corporations, as Ruto recently emphasized the importance of stringent financial management to curb wasteful expenditure and ensure fiscal responsibility.

Future Development Plans

Looking ahead, Deputy President Gachagua reassured Kenyans of the government's commitment to enhancing the nation's infrastructure, including roads and dams. These developments are part of the broader vision to ensure sustainable economic growth and improve the quality of life for all Kenyans. The administration's focus remains on executing the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda Beta for Inclusive Growth, aiming to uplift ordinary citizens by focusing on agriculture, healthcare, housing, and support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Call for Continued Support

In his address, Gachagua urged Kenyans to remain patient and supportive of the government's efforts to navigate the economic challenges. He emphasized the importance of re-electing President Ruto in the next term to continue the work initiated under his leadership. This call for support underscores the administration's long-term commitment to achieving the goals outlined in Kenya Vision 2030, including significant economic growth, job creation, and enhanced social welfare for the Kenyan people.

As Kenya strides towards economic stability and growth, the leadership of President Ruto and his administration's strategic policies will be crucial. The journey ahead promises a focus on inclusive growth and development, aiming to create a prosperous future for all Kenyans.