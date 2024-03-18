DP Gachagua Demands Rift Valley Unity, Respect for President Ruto Amid Local Squabbles

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday made a passionate plea to Rift Valley leaders, urging them to cease their incessant squabbles and align their focus towards serving the populace. During a church service at Kapsabet AIC in Nandi County, where new church leadership was being installed, Gachagua highlighted the disservice such disputes do to President William Ruto's image, especially when they occur in his presence.

Call for Decorum and Unity

Highlighting recent incidents in Kericho and Bomet where public meetings with the President turned chaotic, Gachagua stressed the importance of maintaining respect for the President. "This infighting in the President’s backyard is very shameful," he remarked, adding that it's crucial for the people of Rift Valley not to take the Presidency for granted. The Deputy President warned of zero tolerance for those from the region who disrespect the President, be they governors, senators, MPs, or other local leaders.

Global Respect vs. Local Disrespect

Gachagua pointed out that President Ruto has garnered significant respect and adoration globally, which is evident from his upcoming state visit invitation by United States President Joe Biden. He lamented that it was paradoxical for the President to face disrespect at home, where he should command the most respect. To prevent future occurrences of such disrespect, the Deputy President promised to convene a meeting with local leaders to address and resolve their underlying issues.

Tackling Other Regional Challenges

Beyond political squabbles, Gachagua reiterated his commitment to combatting the menace of illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse in the region, promising stern action against officers who fail to implement the government's directives. He also assured farmers that the government would address delays in the supply of subsidized fertilizer, ensuring that agriculture, a key economic activity in the region, does not suffer.

The Deputy President's strong stance against political infighting and disrespect towards the Presidency, coupled with his dedication to addressing other regional challenges, underscores a broader initiative to foster unity, respect, and progress in Rift Valley and beyond. As Gachagua sets the tone for political conduct and governance in the region, it remains to be seen how local leaders will respond to his call for unity and respect.