Dover Health Chief Warns: Sevington Inadequate for Post-Brexit Import Checks

With the impending implementation of post-Brexit border rules on April 30, Dover's health authority has raised significant concerns over the chosen Sevington facility's capacity to handle EU meat and dairy imports. Lucy Manzano, head of the Dover Port Health Authority (DPHA), has criticized the government's decision, highlighting Sevington's design and location issues that could invite disease and food fraud.

Capacity and Design Flaws at Sevington

Initially, the Sevington site was intended only for checks on goods arriving via the Channel tunnel, not for the broad spectrum of food imports from Dover. Manzano pointed out the site's significant limitations, including its inability to process hanging meat carcasses, a common import from northern France. The choice of Sevington, located 22 miles inland from Dover, has been deemed a misstep, risking the integrity of the UK's biosecurity and food safety standards.

Government's Decision and Response

In response to these concerns, the government outlined a contingency plan involving the potential for lorries to bypass checks to prevent congestion. However, this has only heightened worries about biosecurity risks. The parliamentary environmental and rural affairs committee has echoed DPHA's apprehensions, emphasizing the need for a more suitable solution to safeguard the UK from harmful pests and diseases.

Implications for UK Biosecurity and Food Safety

The decision to proceed with Sevington as the main border control post (BCP) for Dover's imports has ignited a debate on the UK's preparedness for post-Brexit trade realities. As the deadline approaches, the potential for unchecked or inadequately checked imports raises concerns over the introduction of diseases and unsafe food products. The situation underscores the tension between maintaining high biosecurity standards and adapting to new trade regulations post-Brexit.