Douglas Ross Urges Angus Robertson to Retract 'Manchild' Remark Amid NHS Waiting Time Debate

Douglas Ross has called on Angus Robertson to retract a controversial comment made during a heated debate at First Minister's Questions (FMQs) concerning NHS waiting times. The Scottish Tory leader, focusing on A&E department delays, was incensed by remarks from the Constitution Secretary, which included the term "manchild," audible in the parliamentary audio. The session saw disruptions from protesters, highlighting the tense atmosphere surrounding the NHS crisis.

NHS Whistleblower Sparks Controversy

Ross highlighted a whistleblower from NHS Grampian who reported significant delays at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with 18 ambulances stuck outside, potentially comprising half of the northeast fleet. This raised alarms about the impact on community service and response times. Ross's attempt to address these concerns was met with what he perceived as dismissive behavior from Robertson, leading to a call for the retraction of the "manchild" comment and a plea for serious consideration of the issue from the Scottish Government.

Government Response and Opposition Scrutiny

In response to Ross's allegations, First Minister Humza Yousaf emphasized the seriousness with which the government takes NHS challenges, including those faced by the Scottish Ambulance Service. He outlined measures such as increased funding and additional staff recruitment to alleviate pressures. Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also questioned the First Minister on patient waiting times, highlighting a significant number of instances where the legal requirement for treatment within 12 weeks was not met.

Implications for Scottish Healthcare

The incident at FMQs underscores ongoing tensions within Scottish politics regarding healthcare provision and management, particularly in the context of NHS waiting times. The exchange between Ross and Robertson, alongside the intervention from protesters, reflects broader concerns about the state of the NHS in Scotland and the impact of policy decisions on patient care. As the Scottish Government pledges further investment in the health service, scrutiny from opposition parties and the public continues, with the hope that such measures will lead to tangible improvements in patient experience and outcomes.