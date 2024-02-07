Douglas County Deputy on Leave Following Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, assigned as a School Resource Officer at Elkhorn South High School, stands accused of inappropriate conduct. The allegations surfaced on February 2, with reports hinting at an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. Consequently, Elkhorn Public Schools, maintaining their commitment to students' safety and wellbeing, promptly reported the matter to Child Protective Services and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Advertisment

Swift Action and Investigation

Sheriff Aaron Hansen, upon learning of the allegations, authorized both a criminal and an internal investigation into the matter. The concerned deputy was swiftly removed from their post at the high school and reassigned to an administrative role at the Douglas County law enforcement center. The investigations are still active, with the sheriff's office working in collaboration with the administration of Elkhorn Public School to ensure a thorough and unbiased examination of the facts.

Cooperation and Transparency from Elkhorn Public Schools

Advertisment

Elkhorn Public Schools have affirmed their full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. The district's quick response to the allegations underscores their commitment to maintaining an environment that fosters trust and safety for their students. They have expressed their intention to take necessary action based on the results of the investigation, prioritizing the welfare of their students above all.

A Call for More Information

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a call for anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact their tip line. In their quest for truth and justice, they urge community members to play their part, ensuring that any potential misconduct is thoroughly examined and appropriately addressed.