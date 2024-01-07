Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman Re-elected as AOCC President

In a demonstration of resolute confidence, Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman has been re-elected as the president of the Association of O&C Counties (AOCC) during the annual meeting. This marks his eighth term leading the organization, reflecting his steadfast dedication and influential leadership.

Stable Leadership for AOCC

Alongside Freeman’s re-election, Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope and Coos County Commissioner Bob Main retained their positions as secretary/treasurer and vice president, respectively. This continuity of leadership underscores the trust and faith their peers have in their capabilities amid the dynamic and complex challenges of managing O&C timberlands.

Reflecting on a Year of Progress

The annual meeting also marked the end of the first year for Executive Director Doug Robertson, reflecting on the milestones achieved and the challenges ahead. Freeman expressed his unwavering commitment to the management of the O&C timberlands, an expansive area that encompasses 2.1 million acres across 18 western Oregon counties.

Advocacy and Balance

The AOCC, an advocate for sustained yield management as outlined by the O&C Act, operates with the aim of striking a balance among economic, environmental, and community needs. The annual meeting provided a platform for comprehensive updates on timberland management, addressing the challenges projected for 2024, including staffing issues within the Department of Interior.

Insights and Legal Aspirations

Representatives from the Bureau of Land Management, O&C State Forestry, and congressional offices were on hand to provide vital reports and insights. The meeting’s guest speaker was Travis Joseph from The American Forest Resource Council, who shed light on the broader context of forest resources. Furthermore, the association’s general counsel Dominic Carollo discussed ongoing litigation efforts, outlining the goal of bringing a particular case to the attention of the US Supreme Court, underlining the group’s commitment to upholding the O&C Act.

Established in 1937, the O&C Act is a conservation law designed to ensure sustainable timber harvests, safeguard wildlife habitats, and offer public recreational opportunities. The act has recently been upheld by Judge Leon, emphasizing its pivotal role in creating jobs and funding essential county services.