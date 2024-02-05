Doug Greco, Former Nonprofit Leader, Announces Mayoral Bid in Austin

Former executive director of Central Texas Interfaith, Doug Greco, has officially launched his campaign for the mayoral seat in Austin. After 12 years of leading the nonprofit, known for addressing critical issues like homelessness and affordability, Greco's decision to run for mayor follows his recent departure from the organization.

The Race for Austin's Mayoral Seat

Greco is among a number of candidates vying for the position, including former City Council Member Kathie Tovo and community organizer Carmen Llanes Pulido. Incumbent Mayor Kirk Watson has not yet officially declared but has indicated a potential re-run. The mayoral election, along with the vote for City Council representatives in various districts, is scheduled for November this year.

Platform Focusing on Working People's Interests

Greco's platform centers on the cause of working people, particularly advocating for union support, living wage employment, public education, workforce development, and affordable housing. He underscores the need for rental assistance and land-use code reforms that favor the interests of the working population over those of private equity firms.

A Strong Advocate for Marginalized Groups

Greco, who identifies as an openly gay man, has been a strong proponent of LGBTQ rights throughout his career. He pledges to continue this advocacy for marginalized groups if elected mayor. His campaign Treasurer, Claudia Kramer Santamaria, was appointed at City Hall earlier today.

During his tenure at Central Texas Interfaith, the organization secured hundreds of millions in local and state dollars to tackle homelessness, workforce development, housing, and rental assistance. Greco's bid for mayor represents his stand for working people against big money at City Hall and unchecked corporate power in politics. He has signed both the City of Austin Campaign Contract and the State of Texas Pledge of Fair Campaign Practices.