Bangladesh

Doubts Over Bangladesh’s Electoral Integrity: A Deep Dive

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Doubts Over Bangladesh's Electoral Integrity: A Deep Dive

In the wake of Bangladesh’s upcoming elections, both the national and international communities are casting a wary eye on the country’s electoral process. Concerns regarding the integrity of the elections have been mounting, underscored by the inconsistent performance of the election commission. The commission’s activities against various candidates, including issuing show cause notices, summoning, and imposing fines, have sparked a wave of criticism. The cancellation of several candidatures has further exacerbated the situation, with suggestions that other candidates who deserved similar punitive actions have been spared.

Diminishing Credibility and International Presence

The electoral process’s credibility is hanging in the balance due to systemic shortcomings. The limited presence of foreign observers paints a picture of an electoral process shrouded in uncertainty. The Chief Election Commissioner’s statement, warning against the potential global isolation of Bangladesh if the elections are deemed unfair, echoes the gravity of the situation.

Voter Coercion and the Question of Legitimacy

Reports of potential voter coercion, aimed at artificially inflating turnout figures, have added to the growing list of concerns. The legitimacy of the entire election process is being questioned. The uncertainty that shrouds the international community’s reaction to these developments further complicates the situation. It remains to be seen whether these practices will be perceived as the norm for Bangladesh or whether a firm stance will be taken against them.

Political Polarization and Suppression of Opposition

The arrest and demise of opposition activists, including Fazlur Rahman, and a crackdown on opposition supporters signal a worrying trend of political polarization in Bangladesh. Allegations of enforced disappearances and targeted attacks on opposition members further amplify these concerns. The decision by the BNP and other opposition parties to boycott the election raises serious questions about its fairness.

ANFREL’s Concern Over the Electoral Process

The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) has expressed deep concerns over the forthcoming 12th Parliamentary Elections in Bangladesh. The organization cited risks of a lack of genuineness and electoral competitiveness. ANFREL highlighted significant electoral challenges such as the suppression of opposition, constraints on political freedoms, limited access to impartial information, prevalence of political violence, and biased use of state institutions. The organization has called for a free and fair election, urging democratic governments and the international community to champion a democratic process in Bangladesh characterized by accountability, transparency, inclusivity, and genuine competitiveness.

Bangladesh International Relations Politics World
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

