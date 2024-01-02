en English
Nigeria

Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message

Peoples Democratic Party chieftain and former gubernatorial aspirant in Osun State, Dotun Babayemi, in his New Year message, instilled a sense of hope and inspiration among Nigerians. Amidst the various trials confronting the nation, Babayemi’s words reverberated with optimism and a call for unity, emphasizing the importance of peace as a bedrock for national development.

Message of Hope Amidst Challenges

Babayemi’s address comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with multiple issues. The recent massacre in Plateau State, the prevailing cash scarcity, mounting food prices, a crippling foreign exchange crisis leading to the government borrowing from Afrexim bank, and rampant fraud all pose significant challenges. Despite these tribulations, Babayemi stressed the potential of Nigeria to overcome these hurdles and continue on its path towards progress.

Nigeria’s Trajectory Towards Greatness

In his New Year message, Babayemi expressed his steadfast belief in Nigeria’s potential for greatness. He assured Nigerians that their nation is on a journey to be counted among the world’s leading countries. His optimism stems not from blind faith but from an understanding of the country’s inherent strengths and capabilities. He urged Nigerians to support governments at all levels to alleviate the difficulties they currently face and to ensure peace and unity within the country.

Unity and Support for Government

Babayemi emphasized the need for citizens to rally behind their governments at all levels to improve their living conditions. He underlined the importance of peace and unity in achieving national development, stating that no nation can prosper without these fundamental elements. His call for renewed hope and faith in Nigeria’s potential serves as a rallying cry for citizens to unite and strive for a better future.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

