Dorset Councillor Reprimanded for Mimicking Senior Officer’s Accent

In a noteworthy development at Dorset Council, Councillor Bill Pipe has been chastised for a prolonged act of mimicking a senior council officer’s accent. Spanning nearly a decade, this action has been deemed a breach of Council’s code of conduct, as stated by the panel leading the investigation.

Mimicry: A Breach of Conduct

The panel found Pipe’s behavior not only offensive but also unacceptable, regardless of his claim that he considered his mimicry as harmless banter. Unaware of the discomfort it caused, Pipe’s actions have led to serious repercussions. During the inquiry, his council pass was withdrawn, limiting his access to council buildings only when accompanied.

The Council’s Response and Penalties

Despite Pipe’s denial of making other offensive remarks, the panel’s decision remained firm. The consequences of his actions include an ordered apology and compulsory attendance at diversity training sessions. Further, Pipe is required to write a formal letter of apology to the aggrieved officer. In addition, ongoing guidance and support will be provided to him in the form of mentorship.

Support and Defense

While the council’s decision might appear harsh to some, it has not been without its defenders. Councillor Cathy Lugg stood in support of Pipe, attributing his sense of humor to his time in the services. She also emphasized his popularity in his ward, suggesting a different side to the councillor. Nonetheless, the incident has cast a significant shadow over Pipe’s conduct and reputation within the council.