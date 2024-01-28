Former Minister Dorries Accuses Smith of Instigating Rebellion Against the UK Prime Minister

Former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries has accused political adviser Dougie Smith of masterminding a rebellion against UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Allegedly, Smith — who has been a significant figure influencing the Conservative Party for the past two decades — is colluding behind the scenes with dissenting Tories to oust Sunak from leadership.

Conservative Britain Alliance: A Rebel Faction

The rebel Tories have rallied under the enigmatic banner of the Conservative Britain Alliance group. This faction is said to have conducted polls predicting a Labour Party landslide, which could spell disaster for the Conservative Party under Sunak's leadership. This alliance, though shrouded in mystery, is reportedly spearheaded by former No 10 special adviser Will Dry and supported by former Cabinet Minister Sir Simon Clarke.

A Hunt for Rebel Backers and an Uncertain Future

Downing Street has initiated a rigorous effort to uncover these plotters and identify their financial backers. However, the identities of these individuals remain undisclosed. Speculations suggest that the supporters could be fewer than ten individuals, with no confirmed links to Nigel Farage's Reform party. This scenario escalates the challenges facing Sunak's leadership, with at least 20 MPs reportedly ready to express no confidence. The upcoming by-elections and local elections pose additional hurdles, putting Sunak's position further at risk.

Dorries's Claims: Fact or Fiction?

Dorries's allegations against Smith and the rebel group have been met with a mixed response. While some dismiss these claims as mere fiction, others affirm Smith's role in the rebellion. This situation leaves the Conservative Party in a perilous state, bracing for potential electoral losses and an uncertain future under its current leadership.