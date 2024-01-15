Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat

The Legislative Council Commission (LCC) has announced the appointment of Ms Dora Wai as the new Secretary General of the Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat, succeeding Mr Kenneth Chen, who will be stepping down from his position due to retirement. Drawing on her extensive experience as Deputy Secretary General, Ms Wai was chosen through a comprehensive open cum internal recruitment process, supported by an executive search company.

A Smooth Transition

Ms Wai will begin her role as Secretary General (Designate) from July 1 to July 31, 2024. This month-long period will be earmarked for collaboration with Mr Chen, facilitating a seamless transition before he embarks on his pre-retirement leave on August 1, 2024. On this date, Ms Wai will formally step into her new role as Secretary General.

Commendations for the Incoming and Outgoing Leaders

The President of LegCo, Mr Andrew Leung, expressed his confidence in Ms Wai’s ability to lead. He lauded her extensive experience, her professional advice, and her demonstrated leadership and management skills, all of which have been instrumental in the smooth operation of the Council. Ms Wai has been at the helm of nine divisions, showcasing her ability to lead with professionalism and efficacy.

Mr Chen, who has held the position of Secretary General since 2012, was also commended for his service and significant contributions. His tenure witnessed challenging times – political tensions, the storming of the LegCo Complex in 2019, and the COVID-19 epidemic – and he navigated through them with dedication and professionalism.

Responsibilities of the Secretary General

The Secretary General is entrusted with the task of guiding over 600 staff members, managing LegCo’s facilities and services, and providing advice to the President on procedural matters. Ms Wai, having been part of the LegCo Secretariat since 1993 and rising to the role of Deputy Secretary General in 2021, has demonstrated her competence in handling various critical areas within the Secretariat, making her well-suited for the responsibilities that come with her new role.