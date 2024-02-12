Donegal Council Advocates for Apprenticeships to Address Construction Skills Gap

Donegal County Councillor Donal 'Mandy' Kelly advocates for apprenticeships to attract more young people to the construction sector, addressing the shortage of skilled workers. This call to action comes as the council debates the new County Development Plan and reviews legislation governing 'High Scenic Areas'.

The Skills Gap: A Crisis in the Construction Sector

As Donegal County Council discusses the new County Development Plan, a pressing issue has emerged: the lack of skilled workers in the construction sector. Councillor Donal 'Mandy' Kelly has taken the initiative to address this challenge by tabling a motion urging action to make apprenticeships more appealing to young people in Donegal.

The current scarcity of skilled workers is particularly concerning as the county faces the monumental task of rebuilding Mica homes. Kelly's proposal aims to equip the local workforce with the necessary expertise to tackle this challenge head-on.

A Call to Make Apprenticeships More Attractive

In response to the skills shortage, Councillor Kelly has called for a revitalization of the apprenticeship landscape in Donegal. By making these programs more attractive to young people, the council hopes to cultivate a new generation of skilled workers who can contribute to the county's development.

Central to this strategy is the need for collaboration between employers and higher education institutions. Kelly has proposed a discussion forum to address the issues and opportunities in Donegal, ensuring that the apprenticeship programs align with the needs of the local industry.

Balancing Scenic Preservation and Local Needs

While the council deliberates on the new County Development Plan, another topic has come under scrutiny: the legislation governing 'High Scenic Areas'. People in Donegal are encountering difficulties in securing planning permission on family land due to the current policy.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan recognizes the importance of preserving the natural beauty of Donegal but argues for a "common sense" approach to address local needs. Brogan maintains that some parts of Donegal merit the designation of a high scenic area but contends that a more balanced approach would better serve the county's residents.

As the council navigates these complex issues, the need for skilled workers and responsible development remains at the forefront of the discussion. By fostering a new generation of skilled workers and engaging in thoughtful dialogue, Donegal County Council aims to create a sustainable future for its community.

In addressing the skills shortage and reviewing the High Scenic Areas legislation, Donegal County Council is taking essential steps to secure a prosperous future for its residents. By advocating for apprenticeships and promoting collaboration between employers and higher education institutions, Councillor Donal 'Mandy' Kelly is helping to ensure that Donegal's construction sector will have the skilled workforce it needs to thrive.

Simultaneously, Councillor Ciaran Brogan's call for a balanced approach to preserving the county's natural beauty highlights the importance of considering local needs in the development process. As the council continues to navigate these complex issues, the community can look forward to responsible growth and a sustainable future.