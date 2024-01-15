en English
Poland

Donald Tusk’s Return and Poland’s Illiberal Shift: EU’s Silence Questioned

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:11 pm EST
Donald Tusk’s Return and Poland’s Illiberal Shift: EU’s Silence Questioned

When Donald Tusk reclaimed his position as Poland’s Prime Minister, his triumphant return was hailed by the European Union. Yet, as the subsequent actions of Tusk’s administration increasingly mirror those which the EU has previously criticized, concerns are mounting over an illiberal shift in Poland’s governance.

The Paradox of Tusk’s Return

Consider this hypothetical scenario: Sir Keir Starmer wins the next UK election. In his first few months in office, he dismisses the board of the BBC, turns a blind eye to the arrest of former ministers, plots to oust the head of the central bank, and undermines the independence of the courts. Would we remain silent, or would we rally against these undemocratic maneuvers? This scenario is not far removed from the reality currently unfolding in Poland under Tusk’s leadership.

EU’s Silence Amidst Democratic Erosion

The EU has previously been vocal about the importance of liberal democratic principles, taking a firm stand against actions that threaten these. However, the EU’s response to Tusk’s illiberal tactics has been notably muted. This inconsistency is raising questions about the EU’s commitment to upholding democratic values.

The Power Struggle and Identity Crisis

The arrest of opposition leaders, the ongoing power struggle between President Duda and Prime Minister Tusk, and the competing claims on defining Poland’s identity in the post-Cold War European order, all underline the political instability in the country. The contrasting views and actions of Tusk and Kamiński regarding Poland’s sovereignty and alignment with the European Union further expose the nation’s identity crisis.

In the face of these concerning developments, the silence of pro-EU advocates who previously championed the importance of liberal democratic principles is deafening. It presents an alarming discrepancy between the celebration of Tusk’s return and the undemocratic actions that are taking place under his leadership.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

