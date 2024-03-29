Donald Tusk's First 100 Days: Navigating Poland's Political Shift and EU Relations

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 15: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, one hundred days into his government, is steering Poland through a significant political transition, moving away from the right-wing rule of the Law and Justice party (PiS) and towards a more centrist, EU-aligned path. This shift has seen efforts to restore judicial independence, respect for EU law, and a re-engagement with European Union norms and leadership, amidst the backdrop of a deeply divided Polish society and the looming shadow of Russia's aggression in Europe.

Restoring Democratic Norms

Tusk's return to power marks a critical juncture in Poland's political landscape, aiming to dismantle the PiS's grip on the judiciary, legal system, and media. His government has made strides in unblocking significant EU funds previously withheld due to concerns over rule of law violations. However, challenges remain, such as legislative hurdles in addressing social issues like abortion restrictions and replacing key PiS appointees, which could potentially lead to complex legal battles.

Realigning with the European Union

The new government under Tusk has not only focused on internal reforms but has also sought to rejuvenate Poland's relationship with the European Union. By advocating for judicial independence and adherence to EU law, Poland has begun to mend fences with fellow member states. Tusk's efforts extend beyond mere compliance with EU standards; they signify a broader ambition to restore Poland's position within the EU's mainstream, bolstering <a href="https://www.repubblica.it/esteri/2024/03/29/