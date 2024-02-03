Donald Trump's Momentum in GOP Nomination Race: New Ad, Early Victories & Endorsements

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, is once again taking center stage, this time with a new campaign advertisement unveiled on his social media platform, Truth Social. In this strategic move, Trump calls on his followers to embrace their status as outsiders, emphasizing the potential for outsiders to drive enduring change on the global stage. The advertisement is a montage of standout moments from his presidency, designed to fortify his message.

Legal Challenges Amid Campaign Momentum

Despite facing a series of legal obstacles, Trump's campaign for the GOP nomination in the impending 2024 presidential election is gaining notable traction. His success has been underscored by a decisive victory in the Iowa caucuses, followed by a commanding lead with 54.5 percent of the vote in the New Hampshire primary, according to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ.

Focus on Nevada and South Carolina

As the momentum builds, Trump has turned his attention to the Nevada caucuses. He is listed on the ballot and is actively campaigning in the state. However, the South Carolina primary on February 24 holds particular significance. The state is the home turf of Nikki Haley, currently the only other contender opposing Trump in the race. A victory here could significantly consolidate Trump's position within the GOP.

Endorsements and Early Primary Victories

The former President's campaign has been bolstered by endorsements from past political rivals. Among them are Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have publicly voiced their support for Trump. This, coupled with his early primary victories, paints a picture of a campaign that is gaining momentum, despite the numerous hurdles it has faced. Only time will tell whether this momentum can carry Trump to another term in the White House.