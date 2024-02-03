Donald Trump's Aggression and Sexism Evident in Mar-a-Lago Deposition

In a high-voltage deposition at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump exhibited his infamous combustible temper, coupled with unabashed sexism, in a faceoff with Roberta Kaplan, a distinguished legal professional. This incident serves as a stark reminder of Trump's notorious reputation for disrespecting women and professionals, an attitude that has often landed him in controversy.

Trump's Temper Tantrum

During the deposition, Trump exhibited blatant aggression when he discovered that his lawyer, Alina Habba, had bought lunch for the opposition - a team led by Kaplan. The former president's reaction was far from civil, culminating in the throwing of a stack of exhibits and a sexist comment directed at Kaplan. This incident, which took place amidst the collection of testimony for a lawsuit where Trump was accused of collaborating with a fraudulent marketing company, is a stark illustration of his volatile temperament.

Trump's Sexism

Trump's behavior during the deposition reaffirms his deep-seated disregard for women, particularly those who are capable and intelligent. He misidentified a photo of E. Jean Carroll as his ex-wife Marla Maples and made a dismissive remark to Kaplan about her not being his 'type.' Such incidents are consistent with Trump's historic pattern of sexist remarks and actions.

Trump's Disrespectful Tendencies

Trump's proclivity for disrespect extends beyond women. In a separate incident, he appeared to disrespect astronaut Jessica Meir during a teleconference about the details of the first all-female spacewalk. His reaction was petty and unnecessary, highlighting his tendency to surround himself with questionable characters. One such individual is Walt Nauta, a former Navy member discharged due to sexual harassment charges. As Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges across four separate indictments, these incidents add to the mounting evidence of his unsavory character and questionable behavior.