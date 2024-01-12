en English
Politics

Donald Trump Takes Over Fox News Prime Time with Iowa Town Hall

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Donald Trump Takes Over Fox News Prime Time with Iowa Town Hall

In an unexpected turn of events, former President Donald Trump has reshaped the television landscape, replacing Sean Hannity’s 9 p.m. slot on Fox News with his own town hall meeting, even as his competitors, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, battled it out in a CNN debate. The strategic scheduling of this town hall became a point of contention, as it was revealed to be a demand from Trump’s campaign, raising questions about the extent of Trump’s influence on Fox News’ programming.

A Power Play for Prime Time

The move to replace one of Fox News’ prime time shows with Trump’s town hall was designed to rival the CNN debate. The gamble paid off, with the town hall drawing in 4.3 million viewers, according to overnight Nielsen ratings, in contrast to CNN’s 2.5 million. This successful bid for higher television ratings underscores the intricate power dynamics between Donald Trump and Fox News.

The Trump-Fox News Alliance

Trump’s continued dominance in the Republican primary, despite his decision to abstain from debates, and his ability to command Fox News’ prime time slot, have highlighted his significant sway over the network. While Fox News CEO Lachlan Murdoch maintains a neutral ‘it’s just business’ stance, past communications suggest a degree of support for Trump. The complex relationship between the network and Trump is marked by a shared goal of defeating Democrats and leveraging power for political advantage.

Final GOP Debate and its Implications

As the final GOP debate in Iowa was held, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis were left to vie for the position of leading alternative to Trump. DeSantis has been critical of Trump’s promises, while Haley emphasizes the need for moral clarity and results. This debate was their final opportunity to make an impact before the caucuses, even as Trump opted for a solo appearance on Fox News, bolstering his standing and further illuminating the power dynamics between him and the network.

Politics United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

