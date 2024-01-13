en English
Politics

Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle

The legal battle between former President Donald Trump and The New York Times has reached a pivotal juncture. A New York judge has ordered Trump to pay nearly $400,000 in legal fees to The Times and three of its investigative reporters. This follows Trump’s unsuccessful lawsuit against the publication and its journalists over a 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning story on his family’s wealth and tax filings.

Trump’s Failed Attempt to Silence Journalists

The lawsuit alleged that Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, violated terms of a settlement agreement by providing tax records to the reporters. This case became a prime example of the misuse of the judicial system to try and silence journalists. The judge deemed the requested sum of nearly $400,000 ‘reasonable’ considering the complexity of the case. It’s seen as a strong message against those seeking to stifle press freedom through legal intimidation.

Press Freedom Upheld Amidst Legal Complexity

The court’s decision hinged on the state’s anti-SLAPP statute, designed to protect press freedom. The case against Mary Trump, accused of revealing confidential tax records to the reporters, remains pending. The Trump family’s wealth and tax practices were challenged in the Times’ story, which contradicted Donald Trump’s claims of self-made wealth.

Implications for Future Legal Battles

While Trump objected to the amount, citing unjustified or excessive hourly rates and duplicative work, the judge ruled that the legal fees were a fair price for the services rendered. His claims against his niece are still ongoing. This landmark ruling marks a significant win for The New York Times and journalists everywhere. It reinforces the importance of freedom of the press and serves as a deterrent for those who may wish to use the judicial system to quell journalistic endeavors.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

