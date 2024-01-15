en English
Politics

Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory

Former President Donald Trump is leveraging the support of evangelical voters in his bid for victory in the upcoming Iowa Republican Caucuses, despite initial skepticism arising from his blunt persona and past scandals. Trump has managed to win over a significant proportion of the born-again Christian electorate, with opinion polls suggesting he might secure approximately half of the evangelical vote. This demographic is crucial in Iowa, where evangelicals are expected to form around two-thirds of Republican caucus-goers.

Controversial Video Sparks Debate

A controversial video titled “God Made Trump”, shared by the former President on his Truth Social account, has ignited criticism from certain religious leaders who maintain their devotion to Jesus over any political figure. Nevertheless, Trump’s actions during his presidency, including the appointment of conservative Supreme Court justices and the relocation of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, have won him favor among religious conservatives.

The Rivalry for Evangelical Support

Trump’s main competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has also courted the evangelical vote, securing endorsements from prominent conservative Christian figures. However, Trump’s past record, endorsements, and the efforts of advocates like former Housing Secretary Ben Carson seem to give him the upper hand. David Pautsch, a self-described conservative evangelical running for Congress in Iowa, backs Trump and reiterates the notion that conservative religious values should play a fundamental role in government.

The Evolving Definition of Evangelicalism

The shifting definition of evangelicalism, which saw an uptick in those identifying as such during Trump’s presidency, could have a significant impact on the caucuses. This evolution signifies a shift towards Trump’s strand of right-wing politics, potentially impacting the results of the caucuses. With Trump’s support among GOP voters nearly double from eight years ago, he stands in a strong position for a runaway victory, provided that the evangelical turnout is similar to that of 2016.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

