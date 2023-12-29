en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Donald Trump Jr. Denounces Nikki Haley, Exemplifies MAGA Movement’s Exclusion Strategy

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:29 pm EST
Donald Trump Jr. Denounces Nikki Haley, Exemplifies MAGA Movement’s Exclusion Strategy

In a recent development, Donald Trump Jr. has publicly ostracized former United Nations Ambassador, Nikki Haley, from the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement’s electoral plans. Expressing his intent to keep Haley from securing a vice presidential nomination, Trump Jr. has harshly labeled her as a ‘puppet of the establishment,’ drawing parallels with academia and Harvard, institutions he views as controlled by the same forces.

Exclusion Over Inclusion

This incident is not isolated but rather a reflection of a wider trend within the MAGA leadership. The strategy seems to be one of exclusion rather than expansion, aiming to alienate GOP members deemed as insufficiently supportive of Donald Trump’s political ambitions. Those targeted are often derisively termed ‘Republicans in name only’ (RINOs).

This tactic signifies the factionalism and inner turmoil within the Republican Party. The party is currently caught in a tug-of-war between traditional conservative values and the populist, personality-driven politics championed by the MAGA movement.

Haley’s Controversial Stance on the Civil War

Adding fuel to the fire, Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, recently faced backlash for her comments on the Civil War. Haley initially refrained from citing slavery as a cause for the Civil War, a stance that drew criticism from all quarters. She later retracted her words, admitting that slavery was indeed a central issue of the Civil War.

Her position on the Civil War and the Confederate flag has been a point of contention throughout her campaign. Critics have dubbed her response as ‘vile,’ comparing her to the MAGA movement. This controversy has cast a shadow over her campaign, with her often lagging behind Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

0
Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation

By Salman Khan

Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa's Controversial Book Banning Law

By Mazhar Abbas

Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High ...
@China · 11 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession

By Saboor Bayat

Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China’s Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping’s 2024 Vision

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year’s Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
1 min
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
6 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
7 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
10 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
10 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
11 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
12 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
12 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
13 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
30 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
31 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app