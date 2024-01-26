Donald Trump Exits Courtroom Amid Defamation Trial's Closing Arguments

In an unforeseen turn, former President Donald Trump abruptly departed the Manhattan federal courtroom during the closing arguments of his defamation trial. The unpredictable exit occurred just as E. Jean Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, had commenced her final remarks. While the reasons behind Trump's sudden walkout remain unclear, this isn't his first unanticipated exit from court proceedings.

Battle for Reputation

Writer E. Jean Carroll has launched a lawsuit against Trump, citing defamation over his 2019 public denials of sexual abuse allegations dating back to the mid-nineties. Carroll, seeking compensation for the damages incurred to her reputation, has asked the jury for at least USD 12 million.

Unsettled Courtroom

Carroll's attorney, Kaplan, implored the jury to impose severe punitive damages on Trump, enough to deter him from further attacking her client's character. The courtroom was already on edge following a tense incident, where Judge Lewis A. Kaplan (unrelated to Roberta Kaplan) threatened to incarcerate Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, for failing to adhere to his directive to cease speaking.

Trump's Frustration and Denial

The courtroom exit marked Trump's second display of discontent, stirring up the already troubled waters. On the previous day, Trump had expressed his vexation over the inability to counteract Carroll's sexual abuse allegations during his testimony, which lasted a mere three minutes. Trump continues to assert his innocence, vehemently denying Carroll's accusations.

Carroll's sexual abuse allegations against Trump, which she asserts took place in 1996, received affirmation from a jury last year, awarding her USD 5 million. This defamation trial is an extension, centered on seeking additional damages corresponding to the statements Trump made during his presidency in 2019. Carroll testified that these statements inflicted severe repercussions on her life, compelling her to implement security measures at her residence.