en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Republican Primary Ballot

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:54 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:18 pm EST
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Republican Primary Ballot

Unfolding in a politically charged climate, Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has issued a ruling disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot. This decision, based on Trump’s actions about the move to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, has stirred the political pot, prompting legal challenges and fuelling debates nationwide.

Grounds for Disqualification

Trump’s disqualification hinges on the interpretation of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. Citing both Trump’s perpetuation of election fraud narratives and his involvement in the Capitol riot, Bellows ruled that Trump is ‘not qualified to hold the office of the President.’ The decision, however, is not final and can be appealed in state court, a course of action Trump’s campaign has vowed to pursue.

Maine is the second state, following Colorado, to disqualify Trump under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a section designed to bar insurrectionists from office. This decision could impact the electoral college, as Maine, like Nebraska, splits its electoral votes. In 2020, Trump secured one of Maine’s electors. The decisions made by Maine and Colorado are landmark cases that could set a precedent, influencing similar challenges in other states.

Legal and Constitutional Implications

The disqualification decision has stirred up a hornet’s nest of legal and constitutional inquiries. Trump’s attorneys argue that Bellows, due to her supposed bias against Trump, should recuse herself from the decision-making process. They claim she lacks jurisdiction in the matter, a point likely to be scrutinized further in court. The Secretary of State’s role in weighing the eligibility of candidates on the primary ballot, as outlined by state law, is under the microscope.

The disqualification only applies to Maine’s March primary election, but it could potentially affect Trump’s status for the November general election. The U.S Supreme Court is under increasing pressure to resolve questions regarding Trump’s eligibility under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team is pushing back, disputing claims of insurrection and challenging his disqualification.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation

By Salman Khan

Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa's Controversial Book Banning Law

By Mazhar Abbas

Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High ...
@China · 11 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession

By Saboor Bayat

Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China’s Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping’s 2024 Vision

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year’s Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
47 seconds
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
6 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
7 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
10 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
10 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
10 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
12 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
12 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
12 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
30 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
31 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app