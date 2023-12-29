en English
Politics

Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Republican Primary Ballot

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:36 pm EST
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Republican Primary Ballot

In a groundbreaking political development, Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has deemed former President Donald Trump ineligible to run in the state’s 2024 Republican primary. Bellows’ decision, anchored in the US Constitution’s insurrection clause, cites Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results as the primary cause for his disqualification.

A Rare Invocation of Constitutional Authority

The move to disqualify a candidate from a primary ballot using the insurrection clause is a unique use of constitutional power. It underscores the enduring controversy around Trump’s actions following his loss in the 2020 presidential race. Trump’s false narrative of election fraud and his perceived incitement of violence have been the core reasons for his disqualification.

The Impending Legal Battle

Trump, who continues to be a prominent figure in Republican nomination polls, is expected to contest this ruling. The impending legal challenge will likely escalate into a significant political and legal struggle, potentially shaping the future course of the upcoming presidential election. Trump’s campaign has already announced plans to file a legal objection in state court, marking the beginning of what could be a lengthy legal battle.

Implications for the 2024 Presidential Election

Should this decision hold, it could have far-reaching implications for the 2024 presidential election. Not only does it affect Trump’s eligibility for the March primary, but it could also determine his status for the November 2024 general election. Legal experts anticipate that the US Supreme Court may ultimately resolve the issue on a national level. The Colorado Republican party has already appealed to the highest court, and Trump is expected to file his own appeal over the disqualifications in both states.

Politics
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

